New LSU commit Whit Weeks joins increasingly impressive 2023 class

"My official visit is what sealed the deal," Whit told Tiger Details. "I didn't want to go home after that weekend, and that made me realize that LSU was the place for me."

The younger Weeks took unofficial visits to LSU in March and April, followed by an official in June he said cemented his choice over other options such as Oklahoma, Ole Miss and hometown Georgia, his father's alma mater.

Coach Brian Kelly and the program's new staff extended the offer in mid-January in their first weeks in Baton Rouge and just days before Whit's older brother, West Weeks, announced his transfer from Virginia.

Three-star Georgia prospect Whit Weeks became the Tigers' ninth commitment in nine days to start July, including eight for the 2023 class .

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Oconee Country athlete spoke highly throughout his recruiting process of the growing relationships with Kelly, defensive coordinator Matt House and the staff, the program tradition and vision, the university campus and, of course, the food.

"LSU definitely has the best crawfish in the country and tons of great people on their staff," he said.

The opportunity for the Weeks brothers to reunite on the field and play SEC football together was undeniably intriguing, Whit said.

"West is just as excited as I am," he said. "It's going to be awesome to share the field with him again."

But Whit told Tiger Details in April that a rapport with other members of the 2023 class would be another important factor in his eventual decision.

He said the opportunity to connect at the spring game with then-recent LSU commitments such as defensive backs Michael Daugherty (Grayson, Ga.) and Ryan Yaites (Denton, Texas) and other targets had given him a good feel for the Tigers' potential class.

And Kelly and company's strong run of pledges — particularly on defense — to start the month has only further intrigued Whit, who projects as a college linebacker.

The first commitment of the month came July 1 from Jaxon Howard, the highly ranked two-way Minnesota athlete expected to play defensive end in Baton Rouge.

And defensive ends Joshua Mickens (Indianapolis), Darron Reed (Columbus, Ga.) and Dashawn Womack (Baltimore) were among the other four additions during the Fourth of July weekend.

"In order to be a good linebacker, you have to have good players in front of you," Weeks said. "And our class for D-line is crazy. Tons of studs."

The Tigers also added defensive backs Ashton Stamps (Archbishop Rummel) and Jeremiah Hughes (Las Vegas) on Monday and Thursday, respectively, to a secondary haul that previously included Daugherty, Yaites and Daylen Austin (Long Beach, Calif.).

Jonesboro-Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins announced his commitment Tuesday for the 2024 class.

And elite Miami, Fla., receiver Jalen Brown joined the 2023 cohort Friday.