LSU's 2nd-largest NFL Draft class in program history full of notes, tidbits

LSU sent its second-largest class in program history to the NFL this weekend. The 10 Tigers selected during the seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft ranks behind only the 2020 two years ago on the heels of the undefeated national championship run. Only current champion Georgia had more draftees this weekend with 15. LSU has now had seven or more players taken in three consecutive drafts for the first time in its history — a total of 31 in that span — as well as a player selected within the first five picks of four consecutive drafts for the first time in history. Derek Stingley Jr. led this year's class as the No. 3 overall pick by the Houston Texans, marking the highest-ever selection of an LSU defensive back and tying the highest-ever selection of a cornerback from any college.

Where They Went, Where They're Headed

Tigers All Over the League