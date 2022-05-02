LSU's 2nd-largest NFL Draft class in program history full of notes, tidbits
LSU sent its second-largest class in program history to the NFL this weekend.
The 10 Tigers selected during the seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft ranks behind only the 2020 two years ago on the heels of the undefeated national championship run.
Only current champion Georgia had more draftees this weekend with 15.
LSU has now had seven or more players taken in three consecutive drafts for the first time in its history — a total of 31 in that span — as well as a player selected within the first five picks of four consecutive drafts for the first time in history.
Derek Stingley Jr. led this year's class as the No. 3 overall pick by the Houston Texans, marking the highest-ever selection of an LSU defensive back and tying the highest-ever selection of a cornerback from any college.
Where They Went, Where They're Headed
FIRST ROUND
#3 — Derek Stingley Jr. — Houston Texans
—> Tied for highest drafted cornerback in NFL history
—> Highest drafted defensive back in LSU history
—> 10th of Tigers' 11 defensive starters drafted from 2019 national title
—> LSU's fourth straight year with a top-five draft pick
—> LSU's ninth cornerback drafted in the past eight years
—> Texans' first draftee from LSU since Kenny Hilliard in 2015 (seventh round)
SECOND ROUND
#59 — Ed Ingram — Minnesota Vikings
—> Marked LSU's 29th straight year with at least two draftees
—> Tigers' highest-drafted OL since 2017 (Ethan Pocic, No. 58)
—> First of three LSU OL drafted this year
—> First LSU OL drafted since 2020 (Damien Lewis, Lloyd Cushenberry, Saahdiq Charles)
—> Vikings' first draftee from LSU since Justin Jefferson in 2020 (first round)
—> Vikings first OL drafted from LSU since Godfrey Zaunbrecher (1970, 11th round)
THIRD ROUND
#81 — Cordale Flott — New York Giants
--> Marked LSU's 22nd straight year with at least three draftees
—> LSU's 10th cornerback drafted in past eight years
—> Fourth time multiple LSU cornerbacks taken in one draft (2005, 2012, 2016)
—> Giants' first draftee from LSU since Odell Beckham Jr. (2014, first round)
—> Giants' first DB drafted from LSU since Chad Jones (2010, third round)
#93 — Tyrion Davis-Price — San Francisco 49ers
—> Marked LSU's third straight year with at least four draftees
—> LSU's first running back drafted since Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2020, first round)
—> 49ers' first draftee from LSU since 2016 (Rashard Robinson, fourth round)
—> Arguably 49ers' first RB drafted from LSU. College RB Tommy Davis (1957) became a Pro Bowl kicker.
FOURTH ROUND
#124 — Cade York — Cleveland Browns
—> Highest-drafted kicker in LSU history
—> LSU's first kicker drafted since 1957 (Tommy Davis, 11th round)
—> LSU's first kicker or punter drafted since 2004 (Donnie Jones, seventh round)
—> Highest-drafted kicker from any college since 2016 (Roberto Aguayo, No. 59)
—> Browns' first draftee from LSU since two in 2020, three between 2019-2020.
#126 — Neil Farrell Jr. — Las Vegas Raiders
—> Follows Rashard Lawrence (2020, fourth round) and Tyler Shelvin (2021, fourth round) for LSU's first run of three consecutive classes with DTs drafted since eight in seven years from 2008-2014
—> Raiders' first draftee from LSU since 2019 (Foster Moreau, fourth round)
—> Raiders' first DL drafted from LSU since 2018 (Arden Key, third round)
—> Raiders' first DT drafted from LSU since Fred Miller in the 26th round of the 1962 AFL draft, before he signed instead with the Baltimore Colts in the NFL.
FIFTH ROUND
#176 — Damone Clark — Dallas Cowboys
—> LSU's seventh draftee of 2022, marking the first time in program history with seven or more selections in three straight NFL drafts.
—> LSU's fourth straight year with a LB drafted with six selected from 2019-2022
—> Cowboys' second straight year selected an LSU LB after Jabril Cox (2021, fourth round)
SIXTH ROUND
#205 — Austin Deculus — Houston Texans
—> Marks third straight year an NFL team has drafted LSU teammates, joining the Cleveland Browns (Grant Delpit, Jacob Phillips) and Seattle Seahawks (Damien Lewis, Stephen Sullivan) in 2020 and the Cincinnati Bengals (Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin) in 2021
#210 — Chasen Hines — New England Patriots
—> Third of three LSU OL drafted in 2022, matching the three in 2020
—> Patriots' first draftee from LSU since 2018 (Danny Etling, seventh round)
—> Patriots' first OL drafted from LSU since 1991 (Blake Miller, seventh round)
SEVENTH ROUND
#248 — Andre Anthony — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
—> LSU's 10th selection, marking the second most in program history behind 14 in 2020
—> Bucs' first draftee from LSU since 2019 (Devin White, first round)
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
Darren Evans — New York Giants
Jontre Kirklin – Arizona Cardinals
Glen Logan — Cleveland Browns
Liam Shanahan — New England Patriots
Tigers All Over the League
The selections of Stingley by the Texans, Flott by the Giants and Davis-Price by the 49ers quickly trimmed the already-small number of franchises without an LSU player on their current rosters.
Twenty-seven of the league's 32 teams finished the weekend with a contract or draft rights to at least one player who entered the league from Baton Rouge.
The retirement of left tackle Andrew Whitworth and free agency of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have left the Los Angeles Rams as one of other five.
But the Super Bowl Champions are considered the favorites to retain Beckham.
Los Angeles also signed an undrafted free agent contract this weekend with tight end Jamal Pettigew, who spent four years at LSU — including the national title season — before transferring to McNeese State.
The Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers are the other four teams without former Tigers.
That number could drop further depending on the next moves of not only Beckham, but other free agents such as undrafted rookies Avery Atkins and Cameron Lewis or veterans such as Jarvis Landry, Trai Turner, Darrel Williams, et al.