 TigerDetails - LSU's 2021 class shuffles, shifts as Early Signing Period approaches
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 17:57:50 -0600') }} football

LSU's 2021 class shuffles, shifts as Early Signing Period approaches

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Staff
@JeritRoser

Ed Orgeron has championed the phrase "fluid situation" throughout this unusual COVID-19 year and season.

And few combinations of words could better describe the anticipation for LSU's 2021 recruiting class in the final weeks until the Early Signing Period or final months until the traditional National Signing Day.

The Tigers were always poised for some late shuffling — arguably even more so than the heavily discussed maneuvering in December 2020.

But a frustrating season on the field and some additional challenges outside the lines and behind the scenes have added some additional wrinkles.

This year's class grew to as many as 22 verbal commitments in early November when Pennsylvania safety Derrick Davis announced his pledge, with several key targets still in play for Orgeron and company.

Recent recommitments from defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and edge rusher Naquan Brown have brought that number back down to 20.

But several more key additions and subtractions await on the near horizon.

Keep track of the movement here — including stories on each decision — or check out more details on the active commitments at any more on the current class list.

LSU 2020 Recruiting Class Timeline
Date Commitment Decommitment Class Size

July 29, 2019

Landyn Watson

1

Aug. 1, 2019

Peyton Todd

2

Nov. 17, 2019

Anthony Hundley

3

Nov. 26, 2019

Landyn Watson

2

Dec. 1, 2019

Deion Smith

3

Jan. 1, 2020

Raesjon Davis

4

March 19, 2020

Dakota Mitchell

5

April 23, 2020

JoJo Earle

6

April 26, 2020

Landon Jackson

7

May 1, 2020

Zavier Carter

8

May 4, 2020

Garrett Nussmeier

9

May 11, 2020

Corey Kiner

10

May 18, 2020

Khari Gee

11

May 20, 2020

Saivion Jones

12

June 12, 2020

Dakota Mitchell

11

June 24, 2020

Garrett Dellinger

12

July 1, 2020

Naquan Brown

13

July 3, 2020

Chris Hilton Jr.

14

July 4, 2020

Keanu Koht

15

July 12, 2020

Greg Penn III

16

Aug. 28, 2020

Nathaniel Wiggins


17

Aug. 30, 2020

Jalen Shead


18

Oct. 26, 2020

Matthew Langlois

19

Oct. 31, 2020

Sage Ryan

20

Nov. 1, 2020

Jack Bech

21

Nov. 7, 2020

Derrick Davis

22

Dec. 1, 2020

Anthony Hundley

21

Dec. 3, 2020

Naquan Brown

20
