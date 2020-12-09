TigerDetails - LSU's 2021 class shuffles, shifts as Early Signing Period approaches

Ed Orgeron has championed the phrase "fluid situation" throughout this unusual COVID-19 year and season.

And few combinations of words could better describe the anticipation for LSU's 2021 recruiting class in the final weeks until the Early Signing Period or final months until the traditional National Signing Day.

The Tigers were always poised for some late shuffling — arguably even more so than the heavily discussed maneuvering in December 2020.

But a frustrating season on the field and some additional challenges outside the lines and behind the scenes have added some additional wrinkles.

This year's class grew to as many as 22 verbal commitments in early November when Pennsylvania safety Derrick Davis announced his pledge, with several key targets still in play for Orgeron and company.

Recent recommitments from defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and edge rusher Naquan Brown have brought that number back down to 20.

But several more key additions and subtractions await on the near horizon.

Keep track of the movement here — including stories on each decision — or check out more details on the active commitments at any more on the current class list.